Yadah FC Pulls Off Sensational Signing of Khama Billiat, Beating Rivals to the Punch

Yadah FC has sent shockwaves through the Premier Soccer League with the acquisition of forward Khama Billiat, edging out fierce competition from Dynamos and other contenders to secure the services of the former Warriors sensation.

In a dramatic turn of events following weeks of fervent negotiations, Yadah FC emerged triumphant in the battle for Billiat’s signature, finalizing a lucrative one-year deal with the winger, despite strong interest from clubs such as Dynamos, Manica Diamonds, Simba Bhora, Caps United, and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Reports indicate that Yadah FC spared no expense, investing upwards of US$50,000 in signing-on fees, coupled with a monthly salary of around US$5,000, underscoring the club’s determination to fortify their squad with top-tier talent.

Billiat, greeted with enthusiasm by Yadah officials upon his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, was swiftly escorted to a local hotel amidst a flurry of excitement. However, this reception left a group of disappointed Dynamos supporters, who had hoped to see the renowned player donning their team’s colors.

Initially linked with a move to Dynamos, Billiat’s journey took a different course as negotiations escalated into a bidding war, ultimately culminating in Yadah FC emerging as the preferred destination. The club’s victory was particularly striking, overshadowing rival offers, including Manica Diamonds’ reported package of US$20,000 in signing-on fees and a monthly salary of US$4,000, which dwarfed Dynamos’ offer.

Images capturing Billiat alongside Yadah benefactor Scott Sakupwanya and close associate Mike Chimombe at a local hotel surfaced, confirming the midfielder’s decision to join the Miracle Boys.

While Yadah FC gears up for the upcoming premier league campaign, commencing with a challenging away fixture against Hwange next week, Billiat’s debut in that game seems unlikely due to his seven-month hiatus from competitive play.

The acquisition of Khama Billiat marks a significant coup for Yadah FC, signaling their ambitions to compete at the highest echelons of the league. With anticipation running high, fans eagerly await Billiat’s debut, hopeful that his exceptional skills and experience will propel the team to success in the upcoming season.