The National Union of School Heads (ZNUSH) says schools should remain closed throughout the winter season in the face of an increase in Covid-19 cases being recorded in the country of late.

Apparently, schools are set to re-open for the second term on 28 June.

However, the association implores government to reopen schools when it is warmer, especially in mid-August.

On top of this proposed measure, ZNUSH posits that in districts where localised lockdowns have been instituted schools should remain closed much longer while strong testing is rolled out.

Meanwhile, as at 20 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 41 779 confirmed covid 19 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, these included 37 184 recoveries, 2 795 active cases and 1 672 deaths.

People vaccinated during the period under review were (1st Dose) 701 348 and (2nd Dose) 432 572.

