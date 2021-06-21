File photo

Fire fighters had to be summoned early this morning to combat a fire at Monarch Steel on Khami Road in the Thorngrove industrial area of Bulawayo.

By press time, the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

Monarch which is owned by Treger Products produces materials like roofing sheets, door and window frames among other related products.

Meanwhile, the government has expressed worry over the rate at which fires are destroying private and public infrastructure in the country, saying it raises a lot of questions.

This follows a fire incident which happened in Bulawayo Central yesterday at Southampton House which houses some police officers among its tenants.

The fire came high on the heels of two other incidents, in Bulawayo and Kwekwe, in which property worth thousands of dollars were destroyed in infernos.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana expressed worry over the rate of these fires.

“The frequency by which fires are happening in Zimbabwe raises a lot questions about our Fire Awareness.

“In Bulawayo Central the Fire Brigade is battling a fire at Southampton House which also houses some police officers among its tenants.

“This, after the Mpilo and Kwekwe fires,” he wrote on his Twitter handle recently.

-Zwnews