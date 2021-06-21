The Government of Zimbabwe and African Union Commission are jointly hosting the 8th Edition of Africa Public Service Day commemorations in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

This is meant to appreciate the work done by the public service workers and their efforts to the development agenda and the prosperity of Africa.

The main thrust of the 8th 2021 Continental APSD commemoratios is to provide a stage for African Union member states to deliberate on the successes and challenges of service delivery in the face of a crisis.

Those taking part are drawn from the AU Member States, including organisations active in the sphere of public administration, universities, the private sector, media and other non-state organisations.

These commemorations are being conducted under the theme “Building the Africa We Want through embracing an ethical culture that underpins purpose-driven leadership in the Context of a Crisis.”

-Zwnews