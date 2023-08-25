The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has released its Preliminary election report where it expressed disappointment in the late delivery of ballot papers on voting day after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had assured them and other stakeholders that all voting material including ballot papers were in place.

SADC head of mission Dr Nevers Mumba says while the voting process was generally peaceful, there were some serious flaws which were observed.

Key points from the SADC Observers Report: