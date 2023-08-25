Image: Newshawks

Zimbabwean police have barricaded roads leading to both the Zanu PF headquarters and the nearby Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices in Harare.

As reported by Newshawks, beyond the stark symbolism of being neighbours, Zanu PF and Zec seem to share security concerns.

However, according to city council by-laws it unlawful to block roads without a public notice announcing that effect.

As pointed by eye witnesses on the ground, the barricades are causing serious traffic congestion on some routes, including Robert Mugabe Road and Kaguvi Street.