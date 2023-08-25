President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has attacked Southern African Development Community (SADC) Head of Observer Mission Dr Nevers Mumba for not endorsing the just ended elections.

The Mumba led Observer Mission said the elections just held in Zimbabwe doesn’t meet SADC guidelines governing democratic elections.

Mumba raised a lot of issues like delays in supplying voting materials, intimidation of opposition parties prior to the polls, the barring of former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere which he says dents the credibility of elections.

However, Charamba is not happy, and has come out guns blazing against Mumba, as seen from the threads below:

“AU, COMESA, ACP – ALL POSITIVE AND CONSTRUCTIVE!!!!! NEVERS IS ALL ALONE.

THANK YOU COMESA!!!!! NEVERS IS ALL ALONE.

“ZIMBABWE’S POLITICAL FUTURE LIES IN ZEC-ANNOUNCED RESULTS. THAT’S WHERE FOCUS IS, SHOULD BE. ZVAANA NEVERS NDEZVIMWEWO IZVO. HAZVIPINZE MUNHU MUSTATE HOUSE. FOCUS, FOCUS MACOMRADES. BACK TO COMMAND CENTRE; TAPEDZA NAYE UYO!!!!!!!

MaYERO, NEVERS never SAVES you EVER!!!!! Tiri kukusvasvangai.

Zwnews