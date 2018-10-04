BREAKING: SB Moyo airlifted to South Africa..”Chiwenga hit by stroke, collapses”..Govt Sources

HARARE: There are unconfirmed reports that Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo was flown to a South African hospital on Wednesday evening after his condition took a turn for the worse.

Moyo was admitted to Avenues Clinic earlier last month after a kidney related ailment and he was believed to have undergone corrective surgery.

Deputy minister of information Energy Mutodi last month dismissed claims that Moyo’s condition was serious saying he was mending well and it was just a minor issue.

Meanwhile VP Chiwenga was also hospitalized in Harare with an undisclosed ailment.

According to government sources, Chiwenga attended a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but left in the middle of the meeting which ran into the evening after complaining that he was not feeling well.

“He collapsed later on Tuesday evening, we think it’s a mild stroke,” one official said, asking not to be named.