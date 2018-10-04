Cooking oil shortage hit Zim..Buyers stampede to hoard basic goods as prices rise

There was stampede for the better part of the day in most supermarkets around the country as people rushed to horde cooking oil which has been on short supply over the past few days.

A survey in the country’s leading supermarkets such as OK and TM Pick and Pay showed long winding queues of people hoarding the basic commodity.

In an effort to curb the situation, management from these retail outlets were only permitting one 2litre of cooking oil per individual.

This did not hinder people to purchase in bulk as they were exchanging turns and tills with relatives in order to capitalise on numbers.

It took only about three hours for people to finish a full truck load of delivered cooking oil in one of TM supermarket outlets.

A top manager at one of the retail outlets who declined to be named said the cooking oil price was expected to rise from $3.40 up to about $5 by month-end.

Zwnews has also established that he family favourite Mazowe Orange Crush drink is now a rare commodity with some locations in the Midlands experiencing serious shortages.

Panic mode has gripped the nation after the Central Bank announced its fiscal policy this week which has received criticism across majority of citizens for lacking a pro-poor approach. zwnews