Chiredzi criminal trio jailed 10 yrs for copper theft

A Chiredzi trio was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing 174 kgs of copper.

Solomon Chapungu (37), Parirenyatwa Chikati (43)and Kudakwashe Mushinyi (37) appeared before senior regional magistrate Judith Zuyu for stealing copper cables worth $1,740,00.

Prosecuting Edwin Mbavarira told the court that, on August 7 2018 at 1500 hrs the three accused persons were caught by local police through the aid of an informant burning off insulation from copper cables belonging to Telone.

They were nabbed while at their hideout near South Eastern College.

At the crime scene police recovered 174 kgs of copper cables, a Toyota probox used for looting the copper , a hacksaw and three pliers.

Sentencing Senior Regional Magistrate Zuyu slapped the trio with a 10 year prison sentence each.