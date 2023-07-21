The South African Government has agreed it will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he ever sets foot in the country for the Brazil Russia India China and South Africa (BRICS) set for next month.

According to News24, the South African government has made a u-turn on the issue and said it will arrest Putin.

The South African government had previously said it would not arrest Putin as doing so would mean a declaration of war.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Office yesterday released a statement saying Putin is no longer coming for the summit, but will send a high level delegation.

Zwnews