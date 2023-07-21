President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is at Josiah Tungamirai Airforce Base formerly ThornHill Air Base in Gweru, where he is presiding over the Joint Commissioning and Wings Parade for Number 69 Pilot Training and Number 6 Anti-aircraft Artillery Command Officers courses.

The President who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Defense Forces awarded certificates to the graduating pilots and officer cadets.

Speaking at the event, President Mnangagwa said he has made a deliberate decision to heighten the pace with which the country’s forces are capacitated.

He said this is in terms of competitive conditions of service, the provision of material and logistical support as well the modernisation of the strategic sector.

