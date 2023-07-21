Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman, Trevor Ncube, asserted on Wednesday that ZANU PF has no grounds to doubt the company’s patriotism. Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, took to social media to launch attacks on AMH titles, accusing them of lacking patriotism.

In response to Charamba’s threats of legal action over a NewsDay front-page story alleging Mozambican militia involvement in ZANU PF’s electoral campaign, Ncube expressed his perspective during the 2023 Zimbabwe Independent Insurance Survey awards breakfast meeting in Harare.

Ncube made it clear that Zimbabwe is not synonymous with ZANU PF or Mnangagwa. He emphasized that Zimbabwe comprises its entire population of 15 to 16 million people, and their collective identity defines the nation. While acknowledging that ZANU PF is a minority party, he firmly stated that no group or party has a monopoly over patriotism.

The chairman reiterated AMH’s patriotic commitment to all Zimbabweans, transcending political affiliations. Unlike ZANU PF, which he claimed focuses mainly on its supporters to secure resources, AMH is genuinely interested in the welfare and perspectives of the entire Zimbabwean community.

Having been in business for over 27 years and running three titles, AMH aims to provide a platform for all Zimbabweans, including those associated with ZANU PF, to freely express themselves. The company is the publisher of NewsDay, The Standard, Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Independent, and the tele-radio platform HSTV.