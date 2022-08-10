The Kenyan general election registered a historic low voter turnout, with just 56% of registered voters turning up to cast their votes.

Provisional presidential results coming in show leading front-runners in the presidential race, William Ruto and Raila Odinga in a neck-to-neck race.

The election was marred by isolated cases of irregularities and logistical delays in some areas.

Apparently, Kenyan police are detaining three people, among them two cops, for allegedly ferrying marked ballot papers and other election materials.

This is after vigilant voters alerted authorities.