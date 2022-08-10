The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating circumstances leading to the death of a man (31) whose body was found lying on the ground in a bush area at Riverside Farm, Inyathi, on 07 August 2022.

The victim, who was employed as a herd boy, reportedly went missing on 21 July 2022 after he went to the grazing lands to look for his cattle.

The police say the body, which was in its advanced stages of decomposition, was taken to Inyathi District Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police in Mvurwi are investigating a suspected murder case in which a body of an unknown male adult was found lying on the banks of a stream near Chiote Dam on 08/08/22.

Zwnews