Exiled former ZANU-PF national political commissar and ex-Zimbabwean minister Saviour Kasukuwere says while the country commemorates heroes and defence forces days it must be noted that no Zimbabwean should be persecuted on grounds of political differences.

In his message marking Heroes and Defence Forces Days, Kasukuwere implored fellow country people to coexist despite political differences.

“We should resolve to build a better country, where unity, peace and prosperity prevail.

“No Zimbabwean should be imprisoned without charge for lawfully and rightfully taking part in our politics, no Zimbabwean should be persecuted because of political differences and no Zimbabwean should be exiled because of personal or political differences.

“Let us embrace our diversity and be each other’s keepers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kasukuwere including Patrick Zhuwao, Walter Mzembi and Jonathan Moyo skipped the country during the military coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe, with the security agents in hot pursuit.

They were alleged to be the leaders of the Generation 40, a group that opposed Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendancy.

Zwnews