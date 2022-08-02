Four suspects armed with unidentified pistols reportedly robbed a Mukuru cash-in-transit vehicle of US$100 000 and ZAR500 000, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occured on Monday at the corner of Lobengula Street and 13th Avenue, in Bulawayo.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms an armed robbery case which occurred on 1st August 2022, at around 0845hrs at Mukuru Burreau at Corner Lobengula Street and 13th Avenue, Bulawayo,” AssComm Nyathi wrote. “A cash-in-transit vehicle was intercepted by a Toyota Mark X vehicle with four suspects on board, armed with unidentified pistols and a riffle. The suspects forced the driver out of the cash-in-transit vehicle before disarming his colleagues,” he added.

The police also said that the quartet then loaded two boxes with ZAR500 000 and US$100 000 hard cash before they sped off.

Zwnews