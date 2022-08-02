Private developer Maparahwe Properties is reportedly set to carry out more evictions and demolitions in Kingsdale, Norton today.

Early this month it demolished more houses in the area over disagreements over payments with residents.

Kingsdale residents who have not yet agreed to pay for their stands to Maparahwe Properties stand to lost their houses through demolitions.

Sources revealed this stating that Maparahwe officials were supposed to have met with the ZRP Officer Commanding District for Norton this week to finalise arrangements for the demolition exercise.

“Maparahwe Properties is set to evict Kingsdale residents anytime soon this month.

A huge number of Kingsdale residents are still contesting ownership of the Kingsdale land by the private company.

They allege that it is state land and Cuthbert Mpame, owner of Maparahwe who is also ZANU PF legislator for Zvishavane-Runde, is not the owner.

Maparahwe has however managed to get eviction orders against hundreds of residents which he has been using to threaten those who refuse to pay.

