Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a US drone strike in the Afghanistan capital Kabul, US President Joe Biden announced on August 2.

“On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri.

“Justice has been delivered.

“The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm.

“No matter how long it takes.

No matter where you try to hide.

We will find you,” said Biden.

Zwnews