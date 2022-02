The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 12 February 2022 at around 0128 hours at a steel company in Rusape.

In this incident 3 men who were armed with iron bars attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company premises.

The suspects took away the complainant’s handcuffs and handcuffed him before breaking into the offices where they stole a safe containing US$25 000 cash.

