The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has denied rigging allegations by a certain political party.

This came after the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Nelson Chamisa alleged that it has found anomalies in the voter registration process.

However, ZEC says the claims are unfounded. Responding to the electoral body’s denial, CCC says:

“It’s a matter of regret that ZEC is gaslighting the citizens by blaming a political party for drawing attention to the irregularities in the voters’ roll.

“They have a duty to explain these gross irregularities & we will not stop demanding answers.”

