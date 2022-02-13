The government through its agencies and other stakeholders has funded the setting up of a Community Radio station, Auxeni Fm in Chiredzi.

Auxeni Fm Community Radio station is the first Community Radio station to go on air.

Officiating at the World Radio Day (WRD) Celebrations in Chiredzi, this afternoon Mutsvangwa said the development comes as part of Government efforts to implement media Reforms.

WRD is celebrated every year on the 13th of February. This year’s celebrations are running under the theme “Connecting Communities through Radio”

Meanwhile the years, the government has been under fire for allegedly choking the airwaves.

This has seen media houses affiliated to either the government or the ruling party getting licences to operate.

Zwnews