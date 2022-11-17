Oscar Mbo has officially unveiled his girlfriend following months of rumors about his girl’s identity.

The DJ who is blatantly head over heels in love with his girlfriend named Lerato Phasha shared her photo on his Instagram page.

In the photo, the two hugged closely and he attached a lyric from Drake ft. 21 Savage’s song.

Oscar’s followers were quick to know that he’s showing off his lover and many gushed over their romantic display.

The likes of Da L.E.S and Brenden Praise didn’t hesitate to applaud their relationship.

See the photo below:

Fakaza News