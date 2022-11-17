The inaugural Masvingo Business Expo got underway this Thursday morning at The Flamboyant Hotel in the ancient city.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who was supposed to grace the inaugural event is no longer coming and, in his stead, his Agriculture counterpart, Anxious Masuka is billed to officially open the two-day exhibition show.

Delegates from various organisations which include Zimtrade, Zimra, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Masvingo City Council, CZI and ZNCC, are expected to be part of the event.

Zwnews