On behalf of human rights defender Namatai Kwekweza, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has given the Registrar General Henry Machiri, an ultimatum to replace her defaced national identity card after some overzealous officials at

Civil Registration of Zimbabwe arbitrarily & brazenly refused to do so.

They claimed that she was on a so-called Stop List, which prohibits her from replace her national identity card.

ZLHR lawyers Chinopfukutwa and Kabaya advised Machiri that his failure to comply with their demand would lead them to institute legal proceedings against him to obtain appropriate relief on behalf of Kwekweza.

Two advocates added that the costs of such unnecessary litigation will be borne by the RG personally as there is no legal basis whatsoever for his refusal to replace the pro-democracy campaigner’s national identity card.

Zwnews