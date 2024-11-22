The new Principal at the Chitepo School of Ideology is Ishmael Mada (pictured).

He takes over from Munyaradzi Machacha who was moved to the Commissariat Department of ZANU PF as secretary in the Politburo.

Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology also referred to as Chitepo Ideological College’ or Chitepo School of Ideology is a Zanu-PF affiliated institution.

The institution is named after liberation hero Herbert Chitepo.

The establishment of the Chitepo Ideological College was mooted soon after Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980.

When war veterans met with Robert Mugabe in April 2016, they also said there was the need to immediately operationalise the Chitepo Ideological College without necessary waiting for the construction of a structure.

In 2016, a resolution was passed by ZANU-PF that no candidate would represent the party in national elections without passing through the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Zanu-PF House of Assembly representatives attended a three-month course that began in July 2016.

Zwnews