Some sources who are well versed with the goings on within the ruling party ZANU PF say plans are being drafted to suspend 39 members who are against the idea of having President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa extend his term.

Political watcher Byron Dzinoreva who specializes in international studies and diplomacy says the targeted 39 will be branded alongside 10 Harare Provincial members who were given prohibition orders recently.

“News reaching me is, ZANU PF factionalists from Masvingo and Midlands are contemplating suspending 22 and 17 party members respectively.

“These victims are also added to Harare’s 10 party members that were served with prohibition letters.

“As the 2030 agenda gathers steam, it is clear as day that party members are being victimized for standing with the constitution and are now being accused of belonging to VP Chiwenga’s camp,” he says.

Apparently, though President Mnangagwa is on record saying he will not seek term extension, his foot-soldiers are on the ground.

President Mnangagwa is expected to step down at the end of his second term in 2028.

Zwnews