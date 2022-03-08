Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky says the International Committee of the Red Cross is forbidding his country from using its emblem on the humanitarian mission vehicles.

He says it’s very revealing adding that some influential people would rather ‘cross out’ Ukraine.

“International Committee of the Red Cross is forbidding us to use their emblem on the humanitarian mission vehicles.

“It’s very revealing. Some influential people would rather ‘cross out’ Ukraine,” he says.

Meanwhile, Ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who lives in Russia since being ousted in 2014, asks Zelensky to “overcome his pride” and stop the war at any cost.

Yanukovych’s letter to Zelensky was published by the Russian media.

Kyiv Independent