The Zimbabwe dollar lost further strength against the American dollar at the foreign currency auction conducted by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe yesterday, 15 November 2022.

The weighted average rate has shifted to US$1: ZWL$639.1003.

Last week, the foreign exchange weighted average rate was US$1: ZWL$636.2104.

In its latest update, the central bank said a total of US$13,053,307.52, was allotted this week, up from US$11,895,147.24thatwas allotted to various sectors at last week’s auction.

The bulk of the allotment went to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment, the same as last week.

The total amount allotted for the Small to Medium Enterprises Forex Auction (SMEFX111/2022) was US$1,333,267.85 up from US$1,080,615.32allotted last week.

The total amount allotted on the Main Forex Auction (MAIN FX117/2022) was US$11,720,039.67 up from US$10,814,531.92allotted last week.

Weighted Average Rate 639.1003

How the money was allocated:

Raw Materials………………………………………………………………..US$5,504,579.49

Machinery and Equipment………………………………………………US$2,273,841.85

Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc)………………US$1,245,775.99

Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)…US$1,696,012.26

Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) ……………..US$755,839.47

Electricity Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals …………………………US$839,715.68

Paper and Packaging …………………………………………………………US$737,542.78

TOTAL Amount allotted for the SMEFX111/2022 …………. US$1,333,267.85

TOTAL Amount allotted for the MAIN FM117/2022 …… US$11,720,039.67

GRAND TOTAL AWARDED ……………………………. US$13,053,307.52

Notes

1. Bids with overdue CD1s, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), insufficient ZWL and

those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

2. Some Bids were allotted on a pro-rata basis.

3. Willing buyer Willing seller Bid Rate as at 11 November 2022 was ZW$609.6679