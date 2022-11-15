Sakunda Holdings has withdrawn from the proposed renovations of Rufaro Stadium one of the country’s biggest football pitches.

This is after the energy giant accused City of Harare of reneging on the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

At one point, Harare City Council officials flew to South Africa on a stadium benchmarking tour as preparations for the refurbishment of Rufaro Stadium into a world-class facility gathered momentum.

The trip is funded by Sakunda Holdings, which had pledged to provide funds for the renovations of the stadium in Mbare to meet Fifa standards.

Rufaro Stadium last hosted football matches during the 2019 league season before it was red-flagged by the Zimbabwe Football Association in 2020.

The stadium has since become an eyesore after renovations by the city council were stopped midway.

Rufaro Stadium is dubbed the ceremonial home of Zimbabwean football.

Zwnews