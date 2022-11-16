Image: Fakaza News

Zandie Khumalo reacts after being canceled alongside her sister, Kelly Khumalo over the death of Senzo Meyiwa which occurred in 2014.

The late football star was killed in Kelly’s house and the murderer is yet to be found or sentenced guilty to date.

South Africans are vexed at the government for refusing to illuminate the criminals.

Knowing that the two sisters were present in the house during the assassination, it’s assumed that they either know who killed Senzo or they are suspects.

Kelly has suffered cyberbullying and violence over the death and Zandie has been dragged along.

Twitter users have called for the two singers to be canceled but Kelly has remained mute while strictly communicating through songs and the media.

Taking to Instagram, Zandie slammed a tweet that called for her to be canceled.

She said it’s only Jehovah that can decide her fate and no other person.

“Mina angisiye owomuntu wala emhlabeni ngingoka Jehova and it’s him and him alone who have a say over my life, it’s him and him alone who preside over my fate,” she wrote.

Fakaza News