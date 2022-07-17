It is match-day 21 in the Premier Soccer League and there is a number of fixtures to look forward to this afternoon.

One of the matches which is expected to produce fireworks is the game between fading giants Dynamos versus FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, Dynamos Harare FC played against FC Platinum in 1 matches this season. Currently, Dynamos Harare FC rank 3rd, while FC Platinum hold 1st position.

Apparently, yesterday’s PSL Results are as follows:

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

Bulawayo City 1-0 Tenax

Ngezi Platinum 2-2 Caps United

Harare City 1-0 Triangle United

Whawha 2-1 Highlanders

Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals

Zwnews