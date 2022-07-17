Three senior Zimbabwean journalists and a Ministry of Transport official survived death by whisker during the media tour of the Harare-Beitbridge highway project.

The tour was organised by the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum in association with the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA), meant to assess what has been done so far.

The tour gave journalists an opportunity to familiarise with operations as well as asking important questions on what’s happening on the ground; challenges faced and the like.

Meanwhile, rowdy Zanu PF supporters overran a tollgate in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, after destroying a side gate and driving through in a convoy of nearly 15 vehicles, witnesses said.

The Zanu PF supporters were returning from Marondera where they drove around the town before a rally attended by hundreds at Rudhaka Stadium.

ZimLive heard that four buses arrived at the tollgate enroute Harare at around 6.30PM, and rowdy Zanu PF supporters disgorged and harassed ZINARA staff demanding free passage.

After ZINARA employees refused to let them through without paying the US$4 or Z$1,400 toll fees for each bus, the Zanu PF mob forced open the boom gate and waved the buses through as deployed police officers watched on helplessly.

Image/ Content-Zimlive