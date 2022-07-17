Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has assured President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa that he will successfully serve his two terms.

“Our national constitution allows you two full terms and you shall have them so that our party continues to grow from your wise and compassionate leadership.

“We will not wait for 2023, we will start now to prepare for your victory, which we know is surely coming,” he said, drawing a thunderous applause from the delegates.

He was addressing delegates at the Zanu-PF’s 17th Annual National People’s Conference in Esigodini, Mat South, where he pointed out that Mnangagwa was obliged to serve his two full terms in terms of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga’s remarks put to rest reports that he and Mnangagwa are at each other’s throats over the throne.

Some reports alleged that Mnangagwa was supposed to serve only one term and hand over power to Chiwenga.

Apparently, Chiwenga risked his life when he played key role in the toppling of late former President Robert Mugabe and replaced his with Mnangagwa.

