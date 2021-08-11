Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has unveiled Lionel Messi who joins the club from Barcelona.

Messi one of the greatest footballers of all times was unveiled at the club this morning.

Speaking during his unveiling ceremony, Messi said he has come to help with a lot of motivation and with more desire than ever.

“Hopefully it will be an extraordinary year for the fans and the team,” said Messi.

He expressed happiness to reunite and play alongside Neymar, his former teammate at Barcelona.

“@neymarjr and I know each other very well.

“I hope we will be stronger together and with all our teammates,” he added.

PSG expressed satisfaction with their latest acquisition.

Zwnews