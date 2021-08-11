United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema who is main challenger to President Edgar Lungu has been blocked from getting on the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt is one of Zambia’s key Provinces when it comes to elections owing to its population

He says intelligence information his party gathered indicate that a lot of people would have been harmed had he pushed into the Province, adding that he has since resorted to make a radio address instead.

“Friends, we’ve unfortunately been blocked from going to the Copperbelt again and from information we have, too many people would have been harmed if we pushed it.

“Instead, I’ll brief the nation at 10am today, live on Radio Phoenix, Diamond TV, and my Facebook page,” he says.

HH ddressing the nation on radio, promised to be a good leader if given the chance.

Meanwhile, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is this evening leading a discussion on the Zambian elections.

“Zambians are going to the polls tomorrow to elect a new president.

“Join me tonight at 9PM on Twitter Spaces as I talk to Zambian lawyer and former Law Association of Zambia President, Linda Kasonde, Journalist Kwangu Liwewe and Prof Nic Cheeseman author of how to rig an election,” he said.

Apparently, Kasonde has urged fellow Zambians to get out in their numbers and vote to counter any rigging attempt.

“Calling all Zambians, please come out and vote. Your vote does matter. The larger the turnout, the more difficult it would be to manipulate the outcome. Please excercise your constitutional right to vote. Your vote matters,” she said.

Zwnews