A son (18) Able Ncube of Mbembesi has been arrested for allegedly killing his father Dumezeni Ncube following a domestic dispute, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported.

“ZRP confirms the arrest of Abel Ncube (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a homestead in Niniva Village, Mbembesi on 19/10/24 in which his father, Dumezweni Ncube (49) died.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim once on the left side of the chest with a spear after a domestic dispute. The victim bled profusely and passed on.

“The body of the victim was taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for post-mortem,” said ZRP in a statement.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and resolve differences amicably.

Zwnews