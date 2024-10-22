Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX) says the value of warehouse receipts issued since its launch now amounts to US$171,7 million as trades continue to increase on the platform.

The total value of warehouse receipts represents 435 203,34 metric tonnes (MT) of commodities having been traded on the exchange for a value of US$5 410 278.

ZMX is operated by the Financial Securities Exchange and was founded as a joint venture between it, TSL Limited, CBZ representing the private sector and government.

It was launched on October 18, 2021, and operates an electronic warehouse receipt system (WRS) and a commodity trading platform for the trading and financing of agricultural commodities.

WRS enables commodity holders like farmers to deposit their commodities with a designated warehouse in exchange for a receipt, which is a negotiable instrument that can be used as collateral for credit facilities or for spot trading.

