Another new book by another Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) Director who now lives in Canada is now out.

Mukandi is former CIO deputy director of administration and was fired in 1999 over infighting within the organisation.

The book is titled; How Emmerson Mnangagwa blindsided Robert Mugabe and grabbed Zimbabwe, the Genesis.

“I have just published a book “How Emmerson Mnangagwa Blindsided Robert Mugabe and Grabbed Zimbabwe – The Genesis” It is available on Amazon,” he posted on his social media handle.

As the title suggests, the book looks at how Mnangagwa planned, and outwitted the late Zimbabwean strongman, Mugabe and grabbed power.

Meanwhile, Mukandi’s book comes few days after former CIO director general Happyton Bonyongwe published his own autobiography, on his exploits out and within the organisation.

Titled One Among Many, my contribution to the Zimbabwean story, the book looks at a number of issues especially to do with the country’s intriguing and ‘dirty’ political landscape.

Zwnews