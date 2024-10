The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has so far handled 102 112 criminal cases across the country in 2024.

This was revealed by the Prosecutor General Loyce Matanda-Moyo in a speech read on her behalf by Deputy Board Chairperson Rex Shana at NPAZ’s 2024 Strategic Plan Review workshop in Kariba, recently.

Meanwhile, in other news a 35 year old man from Mutare has appeared before the courts on rape charges.

Details of the case are as follows:

Zwnews