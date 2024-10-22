There was an increase of 9% in the number of licences issued in the third quarter of 2024 compared to second quarter of 2024, and a 7% decrease in the licences issued in the same quarter in 2023.

About 168 new licences and a projected investment value of US$1.171 billion were registered. Sector with Highest Projected Investment Value: Mining with 74 licenses valued US$ 579.9 million.

The increase in the number of licences issued is linked to the improvement in the licencing process, confirming that investors have embraced using the online DIY Licensing Portal.

However, during this period, the Agency recorded a 66% decrease in the projected investment values, when compared to the same period in 2023.

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency says Mash West is the top investment destination, attracting US$393.18 M in the third Quarter.

Top Investment Value/Licenses issued by the Province. ✳️Mash West: US$ 393.17/ 14. ✳️Masvingo: US$ 146.71/ 3. ✳️Midlands: US$ 139.07/ 24. ✳️Byo: US$ 134.27/ 7. ✳️Manicaland: US$ 121.07/ 4. ✳️Harare: US$ 104.78/ 83. ✳️Mash Central: US$ 60.81/ 14.

Zwnews