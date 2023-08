The appointment of Prophet Urbert Angel as Pan African Parliament (PAP) ambassador has been revoked.

In a letter dated 28 August 2023 and addressed to Angel, PAP 2nd vice president and acting president Dr Gayo Asherbiri said nearly all members of the organization are wondering how Angel was appointed.

Asherbiri said Angel’s appointment was not tabled in any bureau or plenary meeting staying reasons of his appointment.

Zwnews