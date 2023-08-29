A team of Southern African Development Community (SADC) elders, headed by former Tanzanian President Jikaya Kikwete (pictured) will arrive in Zimbabwe today on a fact-finding mission following the country’s just ended disputed polls.

Zimbabwe held its harmonised elections on 23 and 24 August 2023, which analysts say were chaotic.

The SADC Election Observer Mission led by former Zambian vice president Dr Nevers Mumba refused to endorse the outcome saying the election did not meet the regional body’s guidelines on democratic, free and fair polls.

The African Union also declined to endorse the outcome saying it was flawed, therefore null and void.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as winner with 52.6 percent, while his main contender Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa got 44 percent.

Chamisa is disputing the outcome saying it was rigged in the incumbent’s favour.

Zwnews