CONTROVERSIAL US based Zimbabwe clergyman Prophet Passion Java and his Ethiopian wife Lily Tsegaye Java have decided to go their separate ways after a year living separately.

Java posted on his official Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and promised to give more details on Thursday.

He said:

