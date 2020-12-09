ZIMBABWE’S largest mobile network operator by subscriber base, Econet Wireless, has increased its voice, data and SMS bundle prices by an average 20 percent.

The increase is with effect from 10 December 2020.

In a public notice sent to its subscribers, the mobile operator said:

“Dear Customer. Kindly take note; Voice, Data and SMS bundle prices will be reviewed effective 10 December 2020.”

The mobile operator registered exchange losses of $10,3 billion in the half-year to August 2020 as a result of exposure in foreign currency denominated obligations.

“The business continuously reviews its pricing in line with changes in the operating environment to ensure it remains viable, while retaining good quality service and offering affordable products,” Econet said.

The mobile company last reviewed its voice and data tariffs in September this year.

However, the company says since then, the price of many goods and services that constitute critical costs to the business, have gone up, exerting pressure on its operations.

-ZWNEWS

Like 224 Dislike 28

108011

0

0

cookie-check

Econet Wireless hikes voice, data and SMS bundle prices effective tomorrow

no