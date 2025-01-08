Veteran Zimbabwean radio presenter and journalist Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda, who played pivotal role in promoting inter-generational musicians locally and regionally, has penned a short tribute to the late South African Afropop musician and actress Winnie Khumalo.

Sibanda wrote: “South African singer Winnie Khumalo has died at the age of 51.

The Soweto-born artist died on Tuesday at her home after a short illness. Khumalo was known for a long musical career since the 1990s where she worked with Chicco Twala and was vocalist in his group New Age.

She then became backing vocalist for Brenda Fassie, before releasing her own stuff. She was a very good friend of mine and worked well with her when she came to London on numerous occasions as a backing singer for Brenda Fassie and Bongo Muffin.

I remember vividly the sold out Brenda Fassie concert in London and Fassie’s last ever UK Tour which we promoted a few months before she died.

l realised how talented Winnie Khumalo was, she was an exceptional gifted musician and very strong on stage.

Stratford Rex Music venue was packed with over 3000 people, Brenda’s band was on stage with her backing vocals also on stage but she refused to sing as she was angry with something, a story for another day.

The crowd became restless and Winnie came to me and asked if she could take over and sing since Brenda was refusing.

I was panicking and hesitantly agreed. Winnie took over, belted all Brenda Fassie hits and rocked the crowd big time.

MaBree later joined in and took over. It was a fantastic concert and the crowd loved it.

Winnie was just a great musician. Surely death may have ended her life, but her music legacy lives on, unbreakable and eternal.

Her voice and talent was a gift to us, and we will honor that gift by keeping her memory alive.

She might have gone, but the mark she left on our hearts is indelible. Winnie is survived by her daughter Rethabile, who is also a successful singer.

Rest In Power MaWiniza #ezratshisa4life”