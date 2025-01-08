Two police officers, Sergeant Chiponda Dudzai Jennifer and Constable Mutsago Glynislynn, from Mutare have been arrested on allegations of soliciting and accepting a bribe from a motorist.

The officers allegedly demanded a bribe of USD$$90.00 to release the motorist’s vehicle.

The motorist reported the incident to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), and a trap was set up resulting in the accused’s arrest after they accepted USD$20.00.

They will appear at the Mutare Magistrate Court tomorrow (January 8, 2025) to answer charges of Bribery as defined in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.