Mozambican opposition leader Vanencio Mondlane has requested the presence of South African opposition party Built One South Africa president Mmusi Maimane at the airport to receive him.

This is reportedly for security reasons.

Mondlane is in exile after fleeing Mozambique following the recently held disputed elections won by ruling party FRELIMO.

He is expected back in Mozambique this Thursday.

Maimane who also the former president of SA opposition party Democratic Alliance posted the letter on his X handle:

“I received a very alarming letter from the leader of the opposition party in Mozambique.

“I will be reaching out to the President and the minister of International Relations as a matter of urgency.”