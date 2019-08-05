President Mugabe detained at Singapore hospital, Mnangagwa asks for prayers

After we reveald last week that Mugabe’s life is in danger, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that former President Robert Mugabe has been detained in a hospital in Singapore for a prolonged period of time. In a press statement, Mnangagwa urged the church community to earnestly pray for the nonagenarian former leader. We present the full text below.

PRESS RELEASE BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT, CDE MNANGAGWA, ON THE STATE OF HEALTH OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT, CBE R.G. MUGABE.

Former President and Founding Father of our Nation, Cc R.G. Mugabe, remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention. Unlike in the past when the former President would require Just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer, from early April this year when he left for his latest routine check-uP.

Last week, on 30, July, I sent on my own behalf a high-powered Team of officials led by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr M.J.M. Sibanda, to Singapore to check on the former President, and to get an update on his progress from the medical team attending to him, including any additional requirements towards his full care and speedy recovery.

The Team included the former President, personal physician, Professor Jonathan Matenga, and the Director-General in my Office, Ambassador Isaac Moyo.

From the Report the Team gave me at the weekend, I am greatly pleased to inform the Nation that the former President continues to make steady progress towards eventual recovery and that his condition is remarkably stable for his age.

He is responding very well to all treatment. The team further advised that because of the good progress he is making, Cde Mugabe could be released fairly soon. Once that happens, the Government stands ready with appropriate and adequate arrangements for both his return and continued care and treatment here at home respectively, until he recovers fully.

The former President who was in high spirits, and his family, great, appreciated Government, concern and continued support towards his medical care and recovery, which we all hope will be more rapid going forward.

In the meantime, I urge all our Church leaders to continue to lead Our Nation in praying for his full recovery and good health.

May God continue to bless him and our Nation.