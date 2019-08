Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors have beaten Eswatini with seven goals to nil in a Cosafa Women’s Championship match played in South Africa this afternoon.

The goals came from Emmaculate Msipa (4), Mavis Chirandu (2) and Rudo Neshamba (1).

This was Eswathini’s first defeat at the tournament.

Zimbabwe will now face Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the semi finals on Thursday.